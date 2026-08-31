South Africa: Biko Inquest Delay Deepens Drift Towards Collective Amnesia About Apartheid Horrors

We live in an angry nation that has not fully come to terms with the trauma of our past. The governors of our land are not aiding the healing by trying to sweep the past under the carpet.

Just under three weeks before the 49th anniversary of the murder of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, an indignity was visited on his memory.

At the start of the inquest into the death of Biko at the hands of the security police, the family had to haggle with the state for funding for representation. The reason: Legal South Africa, the state entity entrusted with ensuring access to justice for all citizens, had determined that Biko's widow, Ntsiki, did not qualify for assistance.

They had applied the means test and concluded that her income and assets ruled her out. So a cold bureaucratic process had been applied to the search for the truth about the brutal assassination of one of the nation's most iconic leaders. In essence, her request for assistance was treated no differently from that of an alleged shoplifter, car thief or murder accused appearing in our overburdened courts.

The situation was rescued at the 11th hour by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, whose directive that her department would cover the costs arrived during the demeaning arguments. It was the appropriate thing to do since it was she who said, when announcing the inquest last year,...