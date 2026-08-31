Rwanda: Health Minister Warns Youth Against Rising Vaping Trend

29 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, has warned border communities in Rubavu District against vaping, noting that it has many risks including health hazards and the possibility of vaping devices being laced with drugs such as cannabis and cocaine.

Speaking during monthly community work (Umuganda) in Rubavu Sector on Saturday, August 29, the minister addressed residents as part of an ongoing national campaign against illegal drinks, substandard alcohol and dangerous drugs.

Nsanzimana said vaping has become a trendy alternative to traditional smoking among young people, but warned that the practice carries hidden health risks.

"Vaping among youth, using small devices that look like flash drives or pens, has become very trendy," the minister said. He warned that the devices can be used to consume dangerous substances, including cannabis and cocaine, alongside flavours.

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He emphasized that vaping is illegal in Rwanda and poses severe health risks.

"We want to emphasize: please do not vape. It damages your lungs, vital organs, and immune system, and can lead to several types of cancer," Nsanzimana said.

"It is even more dangerous than traditional tobacco because the nicotine content can be significantly higher," he added.

Local authorities in Rubavu, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressed concern over the cross-border smuggling of illegal substances.

"Because of our proximity to the border, drugs and substandard drinks can easily be smuggled into the country. We encourage everyone to combat and avoid these products," said Deogratias Nzabonimpa, Rubavu Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

During the event, Augustin Habimana, a former addict, shared a testimony detailing his past battle with drug abuse and illicit alcohol.

"I was once one of the heaviest drinkers in this town," Habimana recounted, sharing how his addiction prevented his children from attending school.

Read the original article on New Times.

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