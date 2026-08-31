Rwanda: Former Botswana President Joins Kigali Residents for Umuganda

The former President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, joined Kigali residents for the monthly community work on Saturday, August 29, in Gahanga, Kicukiro District.

He praised Rwandan youth for joining elders in community work, saying their participation should inspire other young people across Africa to do the same.

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Masisi, who served as Botswana's fifth president from 2018 to 2024, is in Kigali to attend the Africa Food Systems Forum, scheduled for August 31 to September 4.

After participating in the cleaning activities alongside residents and other leaders, the former President expressed his appreciation for Rwanda, describing himself as a friend of the country.

"I am a friend of Rwanda, I love Rwanda," Masisi said.

He said he was particularly impressed by the way young Rwandans join elders on the last Saturday of every month to clean their communities and contribute to building a united country.

"There are many things about Rwanda, particularly the young people, who joins elders every last Saturday of the months, to engage in community work and clean, and rebuild a united Rwanda," Masisi said.

"And resist negative temptation, and look forward to a promising future," he added.

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He said the commitment of Rwandan youth is being watched by young people elsewhere on the continent.

"Because you are Rwandese doing that, other young people in Africa are looking at you, and they must do the same," he said.

Masisi said Rwanda and Botswana share similarities, adding that his visit to Kigali for the agricultural systems forum would also give him an opportunity to learn more about the country.

He further urged youth to strive for personal improvement while helping others to do the same.

"Before we part, I would like to leave you one key message, I would like you to wake up every day, every single day and want to become the best you were yesterday, and be better than you ever have been," Masisi said.

"And make sure you lift everybody else up to better than they were yesterday, and you will see Africa take its proper place in the world," he added.

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Masisi said this should help Africans recognise the continent's place in human history and take responsibility for its future.

"Then you get to understand that indeed, Africa is the origin of the human kind," he said.

"And if we are the parents, we should take our rightful place and lead them, and they must accept it, for we are good," Masisi added.