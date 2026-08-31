East Africa: Kenya Police Bullets, Kawempe Muslim Set Up Champions League Cecafa Final

Kenya Police Bullets and Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies have advanced to the final of the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers after securing convincing semi-final victories at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Saturday.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies were the first team to book their place in the final after beating Ethiopia's CBE WFC 3-0 in the opening semi-final.

Jovia Nakaologo scored twice, finding the net in the 17th and 54th minutes, before Agnes Nabukenya added a third in the 73rd minute to seal a comfortable victory for the Ugandan champions.

Kenya Police Bullets then produced the biggest win of the day, thrashing South Sudan's Yei Joint Stars 5-0 in the second semi-final.

Tereza Obunyu opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Martha Amnyole doubled the advantage in the 34th minute. Lorna Nyabuto added a third in the 55th minute, while Amnyole completed her brace from the penalty spot in the 74th minute.

Rebecca Okwaro completed the rout in the 85th minute as Police Bullets secured a place in the final in emphatic fashion.

The two finalists will now fight for the lone CECAFA Zone ticket to the CAF Women's Champions League knockout stage.