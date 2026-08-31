Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Target First Trophy Since 2022 As Harrison Eyes Winning Start

SC Kiyovu Sports will have the chance to end a four-year wait for major silverware when they face Police FC in the final of the FERWAFA Super Cup on Sunday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The Green Baggies booked their place in the final after overcoming Mukura VS, while Police FC secured their spot by defeating Rayon Sports on Thursday.

For Kiyovu, however, the match carries greater significance than simply competing for another trophy.

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It offers an opportunity to begin a new chapter under head coach Mark Harrison and restore a winning culture at one of Rwanda's most historic clubs.

Kiyovu last celebrated a major title in October 2022 when they defeated rivals Rayon Sports 2-1 to win the inaugural Made in Rwanda Cup.

Since then, the Mumena-based side has endured a difficult period marked by inconsistency and near misses despite showing flashes of their potential.

The club's long wait for a Rwanda Premier League title continues to weigh heavily on supporters.

Kiyovu have not won the league crown since 1993 and came heartbreakingly close during the 2022/23 season, when they led the standings for much of the campaign before losing top spot on the final day to APR FC.

The arrival of English coach Mark Harrison has nevertheless renewed optimism among fans who believe the club can once again challenge for honours.

Speaking ahead of the Super Cup final, Harrison stressed the importance of building a winning mentality from the start of his tenure.

"Every trophy is important for a club like Kiyovu. When you join a club with such a rich history, you understand the responsibility that comes with it. Our objective is to compete and win trophies, and the Super Cup gives us the first opportunity to do that."

The former Gor Mahia and Highlanders coach believes his players' desire to bring success back to Mumena could make the difference against a Police side that has recently won some trophies.

"Police have won trophies in recent years and they deserve respect for that. But what I see in my players is a group that is desperate to achieve something special for this club and its supporters. That hunger can be a powerful motivation."

Police FC arrive in the final with confidence after winning the 2026 Heroes Cup and adding to a collection that includes Peace Cup triumphs.

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Kiyovu, by contrast, are driven by the desire to end years of frustration and give their supporters a reason to celebrate once again.

"The fans have suffered disappointments over the years, but their passion for Kiyovu has never disappeared," Harrison said. "We want to reward that loyalty, and the best way to do that is by competing for trophies and making the supporters proud again."

Victory on Sunday would not only deliver Kiyovu's first trophy since 2022, but also provide the perfect start to Harrison's reign and a strong statement of intent ahead of the new season.