Malawi: Airtel Top 8 Final - Wanderers Meet Ekhaya At Bingu National Stadium

30 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Malawi football fans are bracing for an explosive showdown as Mighty Wanderers and rising sensations Ekhaya FC clash in what promises to be an epic Airtel Top 8 final at Bingu National Stadium.

The Blantyre giants, dripping with history and swagger, face a fearless newcomer determined to tear up the script.

For Wanderers, this is about restoring dominance.

For Ekhaya, it's about proving their fairy-tale run is no accident.

Both sides bulldozed their way to the final. Wanderers swept aside Creck Sporting Club before overpowering Blue Eagles, with star men Allen Chihana, Lameck Mithi and Isaac Kaliati driving the charge.

But Ekhaya's path has been even more dramatic -- stunning FCB Nyasa Bullets and then outclassing Karonga United, powered by the electric form of Chimwemwe Chunga, whose fearless dribbling has become the club's signature.

The final is being billed as a collision of football identities: Wanderers' old-school power versus Ekhaya's youthful swagger.

Analysts say the newcomers have nothing to lose -- and that makes them dangerous.

Fans are already flooding social media with predictions, hype and heated banter, with many calling it the most unpredictable Airtel Top 8 final in years.

One thing is certain: when Wanderers and Ekhaya walk out onto the pitch, Malawi football will witness a battle worthy of the spotlight.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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