Malawi: Chisale Donates Two Ambulances and Two Trucks to Boost Healthcare and Development in Ntcheu

30 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and MP for Ntcheu Central East, Norman Chisale, has donated two ambulances and two trucks to serve health and development needs in his constituency, in a move local leaders have hailed as a historic first for the area.

The handover took place at Champiti Primary School Ground in Ntcheu on Saturday, with Senior Chief Champiti telling residents that people in his area will no longer face challenges accessing transport when referred for medical treatment.

The chief said it was the first time in the area's history that ambulances have been provided, adding that the development would help reduce delays in accessing medical care and prevent avoidable deaths.

Chisale confirmed the ambulances will operate within his constituency, assisting patients requiring emergency referrals to Ntcheu District Hospital and other health facilities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chisale said he was determined to ensure a visible improvement in the health and wellbeing of residents in the area.

He appealed to residents to take good care of the development projects they have received, as well as future ones expected to come to the constituency.

At the same event, Chisale also donated bags of flour, cloth, and money for relish to elderly residents in the area.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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