Nigeria: Kano Sets Up Committee to Contain Diphtheria Outbreak

The Kano State Government has constituted a special committee to coordinate efforts to contain the reported outbreak of diphtheria in some parts of the state.

The committee was set up following reports of cases and deaths linked to the disease in some local government areas, with particular concern over the situation in Rano Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabilusi Abubakar Ahmad, the committee is expected to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the outbreak and prevent its spread to neighbouring local government areas.

The committee is chaired by the Director-General of the Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC), Prof. Muhammad Adamu Abbas.

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Other members include the Director-General of the State Primary Healthcare Management Board (SPHCMB), Prof. Salisu A. Ibrahim; Executive Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr Mansur M. Nagoda; Director of Disease Control, SPHCMB, Dr Tijjani Habibu; Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Aliyu Umar; and State Epidemiologist, KNCDC, Sulaiman Iliyasu Hamisu.

Representatives of the Kano, Rano, Karaye and Gaya emirate councils are also members, while Hussaini Rufai of the Monitoring and Evaluation unit of KNCDC will serve as secretary.

The committee has been mandated to investigate and verify reported diphtheria cases and deaths across affected local government areas, as well as strengthen disease surveillance and ensure daily reporting by Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers across the state.

It will also establish a centralised data registry to track suspected and confirmed cases, identify immunisation gaps and intensify community mobilisation and sensitisation.

The committee is further expected to ensure the availability and timely supply of essential medical commodities to designated treatment centres.

It will also work with health personnel in affected local government areas to improve coordination, information sharing, early detection and effective management of cases.

The government urged residents, community leaders and other stakeholders to cooperate with health authorities by promptly reporting suspected cases and supporting ongoing public health interventions.

It assured residents that it remained committed to protecting their health and would take necessary measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread across the state.