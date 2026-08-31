Africa: South Africa Survive Onslaught to Beat New Zealand and Level Series

outh Africa levelled their series against New Zealand as they beat the All Blacks 33-26 in the second of four Tests at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks bounced back from a 33-16 defeat in the first Test in Johannesburg, scoring from the first attack of the match and dominating much of the contest.

But they had to survive a fierce All Blacks onslaught toward the end.

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The tourists outscored the Springboks by four tries to three, with two of their tries coming in the last 14 minutes as they came back from a 30-14 deficit.

The Springboks made an explosive start, driving upfield after winning the first lineout, with centre Jesse Kriel crossing for the opening try in the second minute.

But the All Blacks responded well, applying pressure before scrum-half Cam Roigard scored after a burst down the right by wing Will Jordan.

In a change of tactics from the first match, the Springboks opted to kick for the posts when awarded a penalty near the All Blacks posts, with Cheslin Kolbe landing the three points.

Centre Damian de Allende crossed for a try in the 22nd minute, but the All Blacks again hit back with captain and No.8 Ardie Savea bursting away from a lineout and setting up a try for full-back Damian McKenzie.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus sprang a late surprise when he switched the starting and replacement front rows, with Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche moving to the bench.

The "bomb squad" made an immediate impact when they were sent on after the Springboks were awarded a scrum five metres from the New Zealand line in the 36th minute.

They won a penalty and then a resultant second scrum before captain and flanker Siya Kolisi crashed over for a try to put the hosts 24-14 ahead at half-time.

Two more penalties by Kolbe put the Springboks 30-14 ahead, but with the Springbok scrum failing to dominate, the All Blacks came back with some electrifying attacks, adding tries by left wing Leroy Carter and Savea against a fourth Kolbe penalty.

Scorers

South Africa: Tries - Kriel, D Allende, Kolisi. Conversions - Kolbe (3). Penalties - Kolbe (4)

New Zealand: Tries - Roigard, McKenzie, Carter, Savea. Conversions: Ruben Love (3)