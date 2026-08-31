Sudan: Saf Accused of Deadly Market Strike, Fighting Intensifies in Kordofan and Blue Nile

Adré / Sodari Locality / Surkum / Kurmuk — Sudan's war escalated on Thursday and Friday as the Western Darfur Civil Administration accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of killing and injuring dozens of civilians in a drone strike on a border market, while at least eight civilians were reported killed in North Kordofan and rival forces claimed new gains in Blue Nile state.

The Western Darfur Civil Administration said the Sudanese army struck the weekly Adekong market with a drone on Thursday, killing and injuring dozens of civilians, including Chadian nationals. It described the attack as the fifth reported bombing of the market since the beginning of the year.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the administration said the strike occurred at the height of trading, when the market was crowded with residents and merchants. A fire that followed the bombing reportedly charred several bodies.

The administration said Adekong market, located near the Chadian border, is not a military target and serves as an important centre for trade and humanitarian movement.

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It warned that repeated attacks could threaten cross-border commerce and the delivery of aid through the Adré crossing, a key humanitarian corridor for people affected by the war in Darfur and Kordofan.

It called on the international community, the UN Security Council and humanitarian organisations to protect civilians, investigate the attack and hold those responsible accountable.

It also urged stronger monitoring and protection of border areas and humanitarian corridors and called for measures to prevent aircraft and drones from being used against civilians and populated areas.

'At least eight civilians killed in North Kordofan'

The Emergency Lawyers Group reported that at least eight civilians were killed and dozens injured in an attack on people travelling through the Umm Shro area, northeast of Sodari locality in North Kordofan, on Thursday.

The group said an initial attack destroyed four civilian vehicles before the aircraft allegedly returned to strike injured people as others attempted to rescue and transport them. It said the area was not witnessing military activity or armed clashes at the time.

The lawyers said targeting civilians and people attempting to rescue the wounded violates international humanitarian law and could amount to a war crime. They called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians, humanitarian and medical access to affected areas, and an independent investigation.

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'Alliance claims Blue Nile gains'

In Blue Nile State, forces belonging to the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), which includes the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), announced on Friday that they had captured the strategic Surkum and Bakuri bases.

The alliance said its forces had inflicted a "crushing defeat" on the Sudanese army and would continue advancing in Blue Nile State. Radio Dabanga was unable to immediately obtain comment from the Sudanese army regarding the claims.

The army, meanwhile, said it had repelled an attack on the Kili area. Blue Nile Governor of El Kurmuk, Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, said the armed forces had inflicted losses on the attacking RSF and SPLM-N forces and shot down a drone in the Surkum area, the third he said had been downed within a week.

'JEM announces defections'

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), led by Minister of Finance Jibril Ibrahim, announced that more than 265 members of the rival group led by Suleiman Sandal had defected and joined its ranks.

JEM said Brig Gen Bashir Abkar Abdel Salam joined the movement alongside 15 officers and more than 250 non-commissioned officers and soldiers. The movement described the defections as a significant addition to its forces and said the new arrivals would support the SAF and allied Joint Force.