Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Votes in Referendum On Giving President More Powers

30 August 2026
Radio France Internationale
By Rfi

Voters in military-run Guinea-Bissau will cast ballots on Sunday in a referendum that could give the president more powers ahead of a general election meant to restore civilian rule later this year.

The referendum comes less than 10 months after a coup in which the military seized power in the impoverished, Portuguese-speaking west African country.

The junta says the change seeks to stabilise institutions before new presidential and parliamentary elections designed to hand power back to civilians scheduled for 6 December.

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But the political climate is tense in the coup-prone coastal nation, where the opposition has urged voters to boycott the referendum "in a context of restrictions on public freedoms".

The ruling junta has unanimously approved a constitutional amendment for the country to switch to a presidential system from a parliamentary one, and now the public will be asked to back it.

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The new text proposes abandoning the old system whereby the prime minister came from the parliamentary majority, which has led to uncomfortable power-sharing.

It would also allow the head of state to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and members of the government, and to dissolve parliament.

On Sunday, voters will answer "yes" or "no" to the question: "Do you agree with the entry into force of the new constitution approved by the National Transitional Council?"

After the junta seized power last November it appointed General Horta N'Tam as transitional president, under a transitional charter which bars him from running for election.

The army seized power just days after a presidential election, overthrowing then-president Umaro Sissoco Embalo and suspending the electoral process.

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Following 2023 legislative elections, Embalo himself dissolved the opposition-dominated parliament in response to what he described as an attempted coup.

He then ruled by decree until he was ousted by the army.

Guinea-Bissau, which is one of the world's poorest countries, has experienced five coups and a series of attempted coups since 1974.

Its referendum follows a string of other African countries including Zimbabwe and Chad that have amended their constitutions in recent years to extend term lengths, remove age limits or strengthen powers of the executive.

(AFP)

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