Rwanda: Diamond Platnumz Rekindles Bond With Fans On Familiar Kigali Stage

Three years after his last performance in Kigali, Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz returned to the capital on Saturday, August 29, and delivered a high-energy show that left thousands of revelers at the BK Arena parking lot frenzied.

Dubbed the Diamond Platnumz Experience, the concert was part of his ongoing Retro Tour, a multi-country series that has taken him across Africa, Australia and beyond since April.

Gates opened at 3 p.m., with fans gradually filling the venue as DJs and performers set the stage for the headline act. Diamond was joined on the line-up by Rwandan stars Bruce Melodie, Ish Kevin and Nel Ngabo, Uganda's Etania and DJ Marnaud. Rocky Try and comedian Michael Sengazi served as hosts.

DJ Khizzbeats was among the first acts, taking the audience through a mix of hip-hop, Afrobeats and amapiano.

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Rapper Ish Kevin took the stage at about 8:48 p.m., opening with some of the songs that have established him as one of Rwanda's leading new-generation hip-hop artists.

Amakosi immediately drew a strong response, while VIP, his collaboration with the late Yvan Buravan, offered a more reflective moment.

He also reunited with members of Rwanda's trap movement, bringing Og2Tone and Ririmba on stage for Brocode, the Loud Sound collaboration that also features Kenny K-Shot. Nigeria's Timi Beats and KidfromKigali later joined him for Soldier Remix.

Nel Ngabo followed with a more melodic performance, opening with Zoli before moving through songs including A La Vie, his collaboration with Platini P, Muzadukumbura featuring Fireman, Bella and Nywe.

The Kina Music singer relied on his familiar catalogue, with fans singing along to several of his choruses.

Bushali adds Kinyatrap flavour

The night maintained its momentum as Uganda's Etania and DJ Marnaud pushed the crowd deeper into amapiano, Afrobeats and club sounds.

Marnaud then surprised the audience by bringing Kinyatrap pioneer Bushali on stage for their 2020 collaboration Bahabe.

Bushali followed with his familiar Kinyatrap sounds, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans and adding a distinctly Rwandan hip-hop flavour to the international showcase.

Bruce Melodie raises the bar

Partygoers got no time a break as Bruce Melodie took the stage at about 11:02 p.m., accompanied by dancers and backed by Symphony Band.

He opened with Bado before running through hits including Ikinya, Katapilla, Ikinyafu, Turaberanye and Complete Me.

Unlike a performance built heavily around playback, Bruce relied on the live band to give the songs fresh arrangements. Instrumental breaks, vocals and choreography combined to create one of the evening's standout performances.

By the time he left the stage, Bruce had done more than warm up the crowd for the headliner.

Simba takes over

At 12:42 a.m., the wait finally ended as Diamond Platnumz, also known as Simba, appeared on stage.

His entrance was preceded by a tease of Pom Pom, his collaboration with Bruce Melodie and Joel Brown, before he launched into Komasava, immediately sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Phones went into the air as Diamond moved across the stage, backed by dancers and his touring crew. He repeatedly called on the audience to sing along as he moved through a catalogue spanning more than a decade.

Songs such as Marry You, his collaboration with American R&B star Ne-Yo, took longtime fans back to an earlier chapter of his career. He also performed Why, his 2022 collaboration with The Ben.

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The singer told the audience that he had hoped to perform the song with The Ben, but the Rwandan singer was away for another music gig in Uganda.

For more than two hours, the BK Arena parking lot remained filled with singing, dancing and phone lights as Diamond delivered the energetic performance for which he is known across East Africa.

Saturday's show marked his first major Kigali performance since 2023, ending a nearly three-year absence from Rwandan stages.

In August 2023, Diamond performed at the opening of the Giants of Africa Festival before returning two months later for the inaugural Trace Awards and Festival.

His latest appearance once again demonstrated his enduring popularity among Rwandan fans, who stayed into the early hours to welcome one of East Africa's biggest music stars back to Kigali.