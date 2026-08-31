Malawi: Five Killed, 12 Injured After Speeding Lorry Ploughs Into Crowd Dancing On Road During Initiation Ceremony

Five people have died and a further 12 have been injured, some severely, after a speeding lorry ploughed into a crowd of revellers who were dancing in the road during an initiation ceremony in southern Malawi.

The horror smash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Lundu Village, along the Mangochi-Boma-Liwonde Turn-Off Road, when a two-tonne Toyota Dyna lorry ploughed straight into the group, who were occupying both sides of the road as part of the festivities.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Inspector Amina Daudi confirmed the tragedy, revealing that three of the five victims have so far been identified as Zainab Mmadi, 16, Pilirani Henry, 36, and Fatima Wotchi, just 13 years old.

According to police, the lorry -- registration number MH 5071 -- was being driven by 47-year-old Nsami Mwale, who was transporting a delivery of soft drinks from Liwonde towards Mangochi Boma at the time.

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Inspector Daudi said the driver is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed as he approached the village, ploughing into the crowd with devastating consequences.

Five of those struck suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at Mangochi District Hospital, while a further 12 people were left with injuries of varying severity.

Mwale has been taken into police custody and is expected to appear in court in connection with the crash.

Police in Mangochi have renewed their appeal to motorists to slow down and remain vigilant, particularly when driving at night through populated areas.