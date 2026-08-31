Kenya: Ruto 'Lucky' to Face Clueless Opposition, Murkomen Says

30 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has described President William Ruto as "lucky" to be facing what he termed the most "clueless" opposition in Kenya's political history.

Murkomen said the current opposition lacks ideas, policies and clear plans ahead of the 2027 General Election, contrasting it with past opposition leaders who, he said, offered Kenyans serious alternatives.

"It's unfortunate. Kenyans got unfortunate timing that those in the opposition there has been no opposition as bankrupt of ideas, thought and plans as the current opposition," Murkomen said.

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He added: "We are lucky to be serving under President William Ruto, and we are lucky to be having this clueless opposition, because I know next year will take us forward."

Murkomen said politicians should stop relying on slogans and instead present clear manifestos that voters can use to judge them.

He questioned why some politicians were campaigning without explaining how they would address key issues affecting Kenyans.

"For leaders of my generation, we must by now have learned something that it is important to sell policies and programmes that will enable the people of Kenya to assess you should you be elected," he said.

The CS also warned politicians against using goons to disrupt political meetings as the country heads towards the 2027 elections.

He said the security agencies would deal firmly with anyone seeking to cause chaos during political gatherings.

"There is no room for goons in our nation," Murkomen said.

He urged politicians to hold peaceful meetings and cooperate with security agencies.

Murkomen also cautioned politicians against interfering with the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He criticised leaders who, he said, wanted to be politicians, contractors and election referees at the same time.

"Someone wants to be a contractor, wants to be a candidate, wants to be a referee," he said, warning that such behaviour must stop.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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