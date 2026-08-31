Zimbabwe: Government Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Claims 27 Lives

GOVERNMENT has declared a State of Disaster following a devastating road accident on the Harare-Masvingo highway near Honeyspruit Bridge in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East, which has left 27 people dead.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the declaration under Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06], paving the way for the mobilisation of resources and coordinated assistance for survivors and families affected by the tragedy.

The accident involved a haulage truck transporting mining equipment from South Africa to Goromonzi and a commuter omnibus carrying members of the African Apostolic (Mwazha) Church who were travelling from Dema to Ndarikure in Mvuma.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the two vehicles collided head-on, triggering a fire that trapped several passengers inside the minibus.

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"The two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in an immediate fire. Several occupants of the kombi were trapped inside the vehicle, with some sustaining fatal burns," Garwe said.

According to the minister, 24 people died at the crash site, while three others later succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Chivhu General Hospital, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27 as of August 29.

Seven other victims sustained critical injuries and were admitted at Chivhu General Hospital amid reports others have since been transferred to Harare for further management.

The kombi driver was among those killed, while the truck driver survived and was evacuated by ambulance to Harare for further medical treatment.

Emergency response teams from Civil Protection structures, assisted by members of the public from Chivhu, were deployed to the scene to conduct rescue, recovery and other emergency operations.

Garwe said small cranes were used to recover victims, while a fire tender was brought in to put out the flames.

The collision left the truck and its mining equipment strewn across the carriageway, temporarily disrupting traffic. The wreckage was subsequently cleared with the assistance of a heavy-duty crane, restoring normal traffic movement along the highway.

The bodies of those who died have been taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary, where identification and post-mortem procedures are being conducted.

Garwe said authorities were working with relevant stakeholders to verify the identities of the victims before their names are made public.

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"Government is working closely with the relevant authorities and other stakeholders to consolidate information and establish the identities of the deceased. The names of the victims will be released once the identification process has been completed and the information duly verified," he said.

The State of Disaster declaration is expected to facilitate the deployment of additional resources and the coordination of assistance for survivors and bereaved families.

Government conveyed its condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those who died, as well as members of the African Apostolic (Mwazha) Church.