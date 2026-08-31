Namibia: Mental Health Bill Heads to President

The mental health bill has passed its final hurdle in the National Council and will now be sent to president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for consideration.

The bill was passed without amendments during the closing sitting of the second ordinary session of the seventh National Council on Friday.

"It will now be referred by the speaker of the National Assembly to the president to deal with it in terms of Articles 56 and 64 of the Namibian Constitution," reads a statement issued on Sunday.

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The statement says the passing of the bill brings Namibia closer to having updated legislation governing mental healthcare, following its consideration by both houses of parliament.

During the two-week session, the National Council considered 24 reports, comprising six parliamentary standing committee reports, five reports from inter-parliamentary organisations and 13 regional council reports.

Closing the session, National Council chairperson Lukas Muha called on committees to consolidate the adopted reports, follow up on their recommendations and develop practical responses to challenges identified.

He said the consideration of regional council reports had enabled the council to address issues raised from communities across the country and strengthen follow-up on matters affecting people at regional level.

"Although the session has ended, parliamentary work will continue during the recess through committee oversight activities and other scheduled engagements," Muha said on Friday.

The Junior National Council is scheduled for 31 August to 3 September, while the National Council/regional council conference will take place from 28 September to 2 October.