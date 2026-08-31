Liberia: Supreme Court Clears Way for Enforcement of Urban Marketing Judgment

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal arising from the long-running legal dispute involving Urban Marketing Group and the interests of the late John Hilary Tubman, clearing the way for the trial court to resume jurisdiction and enforce its November 28, 2025 judgment.

The ruling represents the latest--and potentially consequential--turn in a dispute that has moved through arbitration, the trial courts and the Supreme Court, while also generating separate property-related litigation and criminal proceedings.

According to the latest ruling, the Supreme Court did not overturn or reconsider the underlying judgment on its merits. Instead, it found that the respondents failed to complete mandatory steps required to perfect their appeal, including filing the required appeal bond and serving and filing the notice of completion of appeal.

The Court consequently dismissed the appeal and directed its Clerk to issue a mandate returning the matter to the trial court for enforcement.

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For Allen R. Brown, Jr., identified in court records and public reports as the Chief Executive Officer of Urban Marketing Group, the ruling is significant because it removes the latest appellate obstacle to implementation of the lower court's judgment.

At the heart of the broader dispute is a Joint Venture Agreement between Urban Marketing Group and John Hilary Tubman.

The disagreement eventually moved beyond the commercial relationship and into arbitration, where an arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of Tubman. The trial court subsequently confirmed the arbitration award.

Urban Marketing challenged that outcome, arguing, among other things, that the arbitral tribunal had exceeded its authority.

The dispute therefore became a test not only of the parties' contractual relationship but also of the legal enforceability of arbitration agreements and awards in Liberia.

The Supreme Court's earlier treatment of the matter was significant. In its February 2024 decision, the Court upheld the lower court's action and found that Urban Marketing had failed to satisfy the legal threshold for vacating the arbitration award under Section 64.11(1) of the Civil Procedure Law.

The Judiciary's published account of the case also placed the dispute within the broader principle of contractual sanctity, emphasizing that the Constitution guarantees the obligation of contracts under Article 25. The Court described the sanctity of contracts as important to legal and economic stability, predictability and confidence in commercial transactions.

The 2024 decision did not immediately end the legal battle. Urban Marketing subsequently sought re-argument before the Supreme Court. The petition was heard on March 25, 2025, but the Court rejected the effort in May 2025.

The re-argument proceeding was important because it demonstrated that the dispute had already received substantial consideration at the highest level of the Liberian judicial system. Publicly available legal records describe the May 2025 proceeding as a petition for re-argument involving the arbitration award, contractual obligations, due process and enforcement of the award.

In other words, the litigation had already passed through the substantive question of whether the arbitration award could stand.

The subsequent proceedings therefore increasingly centered on implementation, possession, enforcement and the procedural steps surrounding the parties' competing claims.

The 2025 Escalation

The dispute became more contentious later in 2025. In September 2025, representatives of the Tubman Estate initiated criminal proceedings against Brown and others over alleged conduct involving property in Sinkor. A writ of arrest was issued in September and reported publicly in October.

The allegations included criminal trespass, criminal mischief, felonious restraint, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation. Those allegations were contested and should be distinguished from the underlying civil and commercial dispute.

The criminal proceedings illustrate how the original commercial disagreement had expanded into a wider confrontation involving property rights, court orders and competing claims to possession.

There was, however, a separate development in January 2026 involving Brown, whose criminal charges were dismissed with prejudice by the Monrovia City Magisterial Court. Judge L. Ben Barco stated that the court should not be used to harass a defendant in the name of seeking justice.

Because public reports use different names and suffixes for individuals associated with Urban Marketing, the criminal dismissal should not automatically be treated as the same proceeding as the Supreme Court appeal addressed in the latest ruling.

The most important feature of the latest ruling is that it appears to be procedural rather than a fresh determination of the underlying merits.

The Supreme Court's position, as reflected in the ruling provided for this report, is that an appeal cannot remain alive merely because a party has announced an appeal or filed a bill of exceptions.

Liberian appellate procedure requires an appellant to take additional mandatory steps to perfect the appeal. These include the filing of an appeal bond and the service and filing of a notice of completion of appeal.

The respondents failed to complete those requirements. The Court therefore treated the failure as sufficient grounds for dismissal.

The Court did not say that the November 28, 2025 judgment was wrong. Nor did it reverse the trial court's decision. Instead, the Court concluded that the respondents had failed to properly bring the judgment before the appellate court for review.

That leaves the lower court's judgment standing.

What It Means for Allen R. Brown

For Brown, the immediate consequence is that the latest attempt to keep the November 28 judgment from being enforced has failed.

The Supreme Court's mandate sends the case back to the trial court and instructs the judge to resume jurisdiction and give effect to the judgment.

In practical terms, this means that the trial court is no longer waiting for the Supreme Court to determine whether the respondents have a properly perfected appeal in this particular proceeding.

The enforcement phase can now proceed. The dismissal is not, by itself, a new finding of criminal liability against Brown. It is an appellate-procedure ruling concerning the failure to perfect an appeal.

Likewise, it does not necessarily resolve every property or commercial issue that may exist between Brown, Urban Marketing and the Tubman interests.

What it does is remove a procedural barrier to enforcement of the judgment that was already entered by the trial court.

The immediate legal responsibility now shifts back to the trial court.

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The Supreme Court has ordered its mandate to be transmitted, meaning the lower court is expected to resume jurisdiction and act on the judgment.

For Brown and Urban Marketing, the strategic landscape has therefore changed.

The latest appellate challenge is no longer pending. The focus now moves from whether the appeal will be heard to how the judgment will be implemented.

That distinction could have significant consequences depending on the precise terms of the November 28 judgment and the assets, property interests or obligations covered by it.

Yet the broader history of the case suggests that the dispute is unlikely to be remembered simply as a disagreement between two private parties.

It has become a prolonged illustration of the intersection of commercial contracts, arbitration, property rights, judicial procedure and enforcement of judgments in Liberia.

The Supreme Court's latest action does not erase the years of litigation that preceded it. Instead, it appears to close another chapter.

From the original joint venture agreement, to arbitration, to the Supreme Court's 2024 decision, the unsuccessful 2025 re-argument effort, subsequent property-related confrontations and now the dismissal of the latest appeal, the dispute has demonstrated how a commercial disagreement can evolve into a complex and prolonged legal battle.

The immediate message, for Brown, is clear--the latest appellate route has been closed because the appeal was not perfected in accordance with law, and the trial court has been ordered to move forward with enforcement of its judgment.