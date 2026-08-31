Rwanda: No Backing Down in Fight Against Illicit Alcohol, Says Youth Minister

The Minister of Youth and Arts, Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima, urged young people to protect their lives by avoiding the use of illicit alcohol brands that have been recalled.

Utumatwishima also warned anyone holding onto stock of recalled alcohol brands, hoping to sell them clandestinely or when the ongoing crackdown eases, saying the campaign is only beginning.

ALSO READ: Govt renews efforts to tackle alcohol abuse among youth

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister said this on Saturday, August 29, as he joined residents of the City of Kigali for Umuganda activities in Kicukiro Districr, which featured discussions on the fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

"We must understand that good health is the capital for getting employment," he said.

The minister said part of his responsibility is to work with other institutions to create jobs for young people. However, he said some miss such opportunities because of health problems linked to alcohol and drug abuse.

ALSO READ: Govt taps artistes in campaign against alcohol, drug abuse

Utumatwishima also urged young people to continue their education and improve their skills to meet labour market demands.

He called on citizens to work with authorities to locate illicit alcohol production sites and those involved in the illegal activities.

The minister urged people to share information about where illicit alcohol is still being kept and called on those holding such products to come forward. He also called for a system that would allow people to provide information anonymously.

ALSO READ: Experts explain how illicit alcohol causes blindness, organ damage

Inspector General of Police CG Félix Namuhoranye used the Umuganda to highlight the risks of alcohol and drug abuse among young people, citing a recent incident in Kicukiro.

He said police recently found more than 50 young people, including minors, intoxicated and using different substances at a house party.

He said some of them were taken to hospital after fainting due to alcohol.

"Some of them had never tasted alcohol before and started drinking that day. Others were already drunk, while others were smoking marijuana," he said.

The police chief said the incident showed that the problem among young people extends beyond alcohol, with some having access to substances including marijuana, heroin and cocaine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned against excessive drinking, saying alcohol can have serious consequences for those who consume it.

"However much you drink, you cannot finish alcohol; alcohol can finish you," he said.

ALSO READ: The fight against illicit alcohol is not over - Minister Habimana

Namuhoranye also challenged parents and guardians to take greater responsibility for knowing what keeps their children busy, especially at night.

He said some parents were asleep while their underage children were at the party and only learned about it after police called them.

"If you have a 15-year-old sister, do not go to bed without knowing where she spent the night. Do not sleep without knowing what she is doing wherever she has gone," he said.

He urged people who do not use drugs to help those struggling with substance abuse and become "agents of change" in their communities.

Umuganda also included awareness activities, with musician Riderman performing for residents at Gahanga Cricket Stadium after the community work and discussions on the dangers of illicit alcohol and the role of citizens in tackling the problem.

The renewed focus comes as authorities intensify the crackdown on illicit alcoholic beverages.

Since early August, officials said more than Rwf2.6 billion worth of illicit alcoholic beverages had been seized, while nearly 250 production sites involved in making the drinks had been shut down.