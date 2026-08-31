Malawi: MP Kaweche's K2 Million Cash Injection Fuels Mzuzu City Pool Cup

The Northern Region Pool Association (NRPA) says it is hugely grateful for a K2 million sponsorship boost powering the Mzuzu City Pool Cup, with the tournament now into its third week of action since getting underway on August 8.

Behind the funding is Mzuzu City South East MP William Chikweta Kaweche, who has backed the competition as a way of keeping the city's pool community active and engaged.

NRPA vice chairperson John Yazenga Mkandawire confirmed twelve clubs from across Mzuzu are currently competing in the cup, and revealed this isn't the first time Kaweche has come to the association's aid -- he also sponsored a region-wide league last year.

"We are so grateful for this sponsorship from Honourable Kaweche. This is not the first time for us to get sponsorship from him... As NRPA, we don't take this for granted because many people shun pool sponsorship," Mkandawire said.

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Njonjo Pool Club general secretary Charles Malisau echoed that gratitude, revealing clubs across the city had gone without meaningful competitive action for months before Kaweche's intervention.

"We have been idle since last year. We have started well as Njonjo Pool Club and we hope to do well in this competition. Our players are hungry for wins in every game that we will be involved in," Malisau said.

The dozen clubs battling it out include Club Decee (Luwinga), Njonjo Pool Club (Chibavi), Mandevu Pool Club (Chiputula), Ekwendeni Pool Club (Ekwendeni), Thomas Pool Club (Mchengautuba), Kasyololo Pool Club (Chibavi) and Wazilala Pool Club (Mzuzu Old Town), among others.

The three-month tournament will see the eventual champions walk away with K1 million, with K600,000 going to the runners-up. Third and fourth place finishers will collect K300,000 and K100,000 respectively.