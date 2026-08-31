South Africa: Outrageous That Julius Mkhwanazi Earns R1.2-Million While in Jail

It is unacceptable and outrageous that Julius Mkhwanazi has earned R1.2-million from the ratepayers of Ekurhuleni, while he sits in a cell awaiting criminal justice. This was revealed in an answer to my question to the MEC for Infrastructure Development and COGTA in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo.

Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested five times, on five charges, and remains in a cell and has not been granted bail.

Beyond the obvious stench of corruption and criminality, Mkhwanazi is obviously not adding any value to the people of Ekurhuleni, yet he still happily draws his big salary every month.

Perhaps he spends it at the prison commissary store?

The deeper scandal is that Ekurhuleni City Manager Lerutla is implicated too, and it is he who should be suspending Mkhwanazi or pushing him to resign - but for obvious reasons none of that has happened despite sustained DA pressure.

Julius Mkhwanazi should be resigning in absolute shame. He is ripping off the residents of Ekurhuleni by taking their hard-earned money every month while he is in a cell.

Ekurhuleni deserves so much better than this. It deserves a government that cuts out the corruption and ends it.

People's money must be spent on people. Not on five-time-arrested officials who languish in jail.