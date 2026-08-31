Nigeria: Troops Kill Terrorist Commander 'Smally' Recover Weapons in Katsina

Troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have killed a key terrorist leader identified as "Smally" and recovered arms, ammunition and other items in sustained offensive operation against terrorists in Katsina State.

A statement by the Media Information Officer Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA Lt-Col Aliyu Danja said troops of Sector 2, on 29 August 2026 while conducting clearance operations in identified terrorist enclaves within Matazu local government area, encountered stiff resistance from armed terrorists.

He said the troops responded decisively and engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the area.

He said, "During exploitation of the area, troops confirmed the neutralisation of a terrorist identified as SMALLY, a terrorist commander operating under the notorious terrorist leader Kachalla Muhammadu Filani."

The troops also recovered three machine guns, two AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines, 180 rounds of ammunition and six motorcycles used by the terrorists for their nefarious activities.

He reiterated that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts by troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to sustain pressure on terrorist networks and dismantle their operational capabilities across the Joint Operations Area.