Nigeria: Kenya, Ethiopia Dominate 2026 Enugu International Marathon

At the inaugural Enugu City International Marathon in 2025, Kenya's Koros Ken won the 42-kilometre category, going home with a $15,000 prize.

Athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia dominated the 2026 Enugu City International Marathon on Saturday, winning the top prizes in the 42-kilometre men's and women's categories.

The annual marathon event - which was held for the first time in 2025 - drew athletes and spectators across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

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The Sahara Reporters publisher and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, made a surprise appearance at the marathon, taking part in the 10-kilometre men's category.

The 10-kilometre and 42-kilometre races commenced from the Mgbemena Area of Enugu and ended at the Michael Okpara Square in the Independence Layout Area of the state.

In the men's 42-kilometre category, Kenya's Edwin Kipyogo emerged winner after completing the race within two hours, 23 minutes and 38 seconds.

Ethiopia's Habtamu Girma finished second in two hours, 23 minutes and 39 seconds, while his compatriot, Shiferaw Daltiemayo, placed third in two hours, 23 minutes and 41 seconds.

The top three winners - Kipyogo, Girma and Daltiemayo- received cash prizes of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

At the inaugural Enugu City International Marathon in 2025, Kenya's Koros Ken won the 42-kilometre category, going home with a $15,000 prize.

The 2026 winner of the 42-kilometre men's category, Kipyogo, said Nigeria's weather was instrumental to his victory at the marathon.

"The weather has been very good. The humidity was not that high. So that was why we ran very well," he told reporters.

Ethiopia leads in Women's category

In the women's 42-kilometre category, Ethiopia's Zennebe Aberu emerged winner, finishing the race within two hours, 48 minutes and 40 seconds.

Another Kenyan woman, Negashu Chatiu, finished second in three hours, three minutes and 18 seconds.

Kenya's Adugna Mahley placed third after completing the race in three hours, six minutes and 32 seconds.

The trio - Aberu, Chatiu and Mahley - also received cash prizes of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

However, for the 10-kilometre female category, five Nigerians - Deborah Badung, Elizabeth Power, Fadekemi Olude, Lydia Akusho, and Anna Agi - emerged first, second, third, fourth, and fifth.

Nigerians shine at 10-kilometre category

Meanwhile, Nigerian athletes dominated the 10-kilometre men's category, with Gang Boyi, Davwi Gyany and Pam Joshua finishing first, second and third respectively.

The Nigerian athletes were all from Plateau State, Nigeria's north-central region.

While Boyi won N1 million, Gyany went home with N750,000.

Joshua, who picked third position in the men's category, received N500,000.

The fourth-placed Ismael Sadjo and fifth-placed Kasinma Phage went home with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively in the same category. The women winners in the 10-kilometre race received the same monetary awards as the men.

Governor Mbah presents medals

Presenting medals to winners at the marathon, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the state government was committed to improving the standard of the event with each successive edition.

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Mr Mbah, represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said the standard of the marathon had continued to improve each year.

"So, for me, as a government, keeping the standard and ensuring the growth is important. For you being here, I want to congratulate you. I want to thank you for choosing Enugu as a place, and ask you to tell your friends.

"In the next edition, we want to see the number quadruple. We have to be awesome," he said.

The deputy governor also noted that the state government would continue to support the growth of the marathon, as part of efforts to promote sports, healthy living and tourism, while positioning Enugu as a destination for major international sporting events.

"This marathon speaks to our readiness to welcome businesses to Enugu and provide and spur opportunities for young people," he said.