Nigeria: Tinubu Begins Three-Week Leave, Presidency Mum On Shettima As Acting President

30 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

"President Tinubu is expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election."

The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today for Europe to begin a "three-week vacation as part of his annual leave."

"His first stop will be London, United Kingdom," presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a Sunday statement.

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Mr Onanuga was silent on whether the president would transfer power to Vice President Kashim Shettima during the period of his vacation. To do so, the president would have to formally write the Senate President to notify him of the temporary handing over.

Mr Shettima is currently in Angola for the AU leaders summit, where he is representing President Tinubu. He is, however, expected to return later this week.

Mr Tinubu has not handed over power temporarily to his deputy since assuming office in May 2023. His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, had the habit of transferring power to his deputy while away from duty for a relatively long period, but stopped doing so when then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting as president, sacked the controversial Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura.

Mr Onanuga said Mr Tinubu will return energised for his re-election campaign.

"President Tinubu is expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election."

August 30, 2026

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