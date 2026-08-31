Somalia: Somali Senate Speaker Meets National Women's Council Leadership

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Senate Speaker, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, on Sunday received the leadership of the Somali National Women's Council at his office in Mogadishu, led by the council's chairwoman, Naima Ibrahim Yusuf.

Hashi welcomed the delegation and described Somali women as a backbone of society and a key foundation for the family and the country's development.

He welcomed the establishment of a dedicated council working to promote, protect and advocate for the rights of Somali women, according to a statement following the meeting.

The Senate speaker highlighted the role women have played in peacebuilding, community development and state-building, citing their contribution to Somalia's social and political development.

Hashi pledged to work with the council on initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation, peace, good governance and community engagement, while supporting greater participation by women in Somalia's political and state-building processes.

The meeting comes amid continued efforts to increase women's participation in Somalia's political institutions and public affairs, with advocates calling for stronger representation of women in decision-making bodies.