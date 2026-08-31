Nigeria: Tinubu Begins 3-Week Working Vacation, Leaves for London Sunday

30 August 2026
This Day (Lagos)

.To retun to Nigeria after leave to join hectic campaign for his re-election

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation's capital on Sunday for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release stated disclosed that Tinubu's first stop will be London, United Kingdom.

The President is expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier this month went on two-week leave, his first since the Tinubu government assumed office over three years ago.

Shettima resumed work last week.

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