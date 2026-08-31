Nigeria: Abducted Plateau Pastor Found Dead, Four Others Reportedly Killed

The deceased pastor was identified as Hills Emmanuel, a former pastor with Dunamis Church and founder of The Wonderful Grace of God Evangelical Ministry in Bokkos

A pastor abducted alongside another cleric on the Jos-Bokkos road in Plateau State has been found dead, while four other people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in three local government areas of the state.

The incidents occurred between Friday night and Saturday, according to reports by conflict journalist Masara Kim and other media outlets.

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The deceased pastor was identified as Hills Emmanuel, a former pastor with Dunamis Church and founder of The Wonderful Grace of God Evangelical Ministry in Bokkos.

Mr Emmanuel and another pastor, Gabriel Dipak of the Christ Apostolic Church, were reportedly abducted on Friday while travelling from Jos to Bokkos.

The two clerics were among nine passengers travelling in a commercial minivan when they reportedly encountered a roadblock on the Barkin Ladi-Bokkos road.

The attackers reportedly seized phones and cash from the other passengers before releasing them.

The stolen items were later recovered by the police at the scene, according to the reports.

Mr Emmanuel's body was reportedly found early Saturday near the area where the abduction occurred.

Mr Dipak was still in captivity as of midday Saturday, with the abductors reportedly contacting his family. It was not immediately clear whether a ransom demand had been made.

Separate attacks followed the reported killing of Mr Emmanuel in communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas.

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, a woman was reportedly killed in Fang village, Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area.

Two other people were reportedly killed in Radura village, Fann District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, while at least one person was injured in an attack in Chakfem village, Mangu Local Government Area.

The separate incidents bring the reported death toll to five, including Mr Emmanuel.

Efforts to independently confirm the incidents from the Plateau State Police Command were unsuccessful.

The command's spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, did not respond to calls and messages sent to him seeking confirmation of the reported abduction, killing and other attacks as of the time of filing this report.

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Consequently, the circumstances surrounding the incidents, including the identities of the perpetrators, could not be independently established from official sources.

Reports suggesting that the same group carried out the attacks could not be independently verified either.

The incidents add to growing security concerns in Plateau State, where communities have continued to experience killings and abductions despite ongoing security operations.