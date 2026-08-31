Somalia and Qatar Leaders Discuss Security, Trade and Bilateral Ties

30 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha, Qatar — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during an official visit to Qatar, focusing on security, peace and bilateral cooperation.

Barre, accompanied by senior ministers and officials, briefed the Qatari prime minister on Somalia's socioeconomic situation, recent development gains and progress in security and stability, according to a statement from the Somali government.

The two leaders also discussed international security and peace issues, as well as ways to cooperate in addressing challenges disrupting the smooth flow of global trade.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Somalia's progress and the performance of its government, saying relations between the two countries remained strong and were based on cooperation and mutual support.

Barre thanked Qatar for supporting Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty during what Mogadishu described as a recent violation of its sovereignty. He said the Somali people appreciated the support shown by the Qatari government and people.

At the end of the meeting, Barre delivered a message to Sheikh Mohammed from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, without details of its contents being made public.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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