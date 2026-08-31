Nigeria: Plateau Bans Unauthorised Hisbah Activities, Orders Arrests

JOS -- Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has ordered an immediate halt to the activities of a group reportedly operating as Hisbah in parts of Jos North Local Government Area, declaring its operations illegal and unauthorised.

The governor also directed security agencies in the state to identify and investigate persons involved in the activities and arrest and prosecute anyone found to have violated the law.

Mutfwang's directive followed reports that the group was allegedly involved in intimidation, harassment, extortion and the imposition of unauthorised rules and restrictions on residents.

In a statement on Sunday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere, the governor warned those involved to immediately desist or face arrest and prosecution.

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He stressed that no individual or group had the authority to assume powers not conferred on it by the Constitution or any other law.

According to him, Plateau State operates under one Constitution, one legal system and one legitimate authority, warning that his administration would not tolerate parallel authorities or self-appointed enforcement bodies.

"No individual or group has the authority to appoint itself the government of Plateau State.

"The responsibility for enforcing the law belongs to duly constituted authorities acting within the law," he said.

Mutfwang said his administration would not allow any group to impose rules, restrictions or sanctions on citizens outside the established legal framework.

He therefore directed security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and other lawful operations to establish the identity and activities of those involved.

The governor said anyone found to be promoting, sponsoring, aiding or abetting the alleged unlawful activities would be investigated and prosecuted where sufficient evidence established a violation of the law.

He assured residents that the government would protect them from intimidation, harassment, extortion and other forms of unlawful coercion.

Mutfwang, however, clarified that the directive was not targeted at any religion, ethnic group or community.

He said Plateau remained home to people of diverse faiths and ethnic backgrounds and that all residents were entitled to equal protection under the law.

"The issue before the Government is solely one of lawful conduct and legitimate authority. Every resident of Plateau State has the right to live, worship, work, conduct lawful business and go about their daily activities without intimidation or interference from any self-appointed authority," he said.

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The governor commended members of the public who reported the alleged activities to the relevant authorities and assured residents that his administration would continue to take credible security concerns seriously.

He reaffirmed that protecting the lives, rights, dignity and lawful freedoms of all residents remained a fundamental responsibility of government.

Mutfwang added that his administration would continue to uphold Plateau State's tradition of peaceful coexistence while ensuring that peace was protected, citizens were treated equally and the rule of law remained supreme.