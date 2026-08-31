Somalia and Turkey Celebrate Victory Day in Mogadishu

Somalia and Türkiye Mark 104th Anniversary of Victory Day in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ali Yusuf Ali (Xoosh), attended a ceremony in Mogadishu marking the 104th anniversary of Türkiye's Victory Day, commemorating the military victory of August 30, 1922, which played a decisive role in Türkiye's struggle for independence.The ceremony, organized by the Embassy of Türkiye in Mogadishu, brought together senior Somali government officials, diplomats and representatives from both countries.Minister Xoosh conveyed congratulations to the government and people of Türkiye, describing the occasion as an important national milestone that reflects the country's history, unity and struggle for independence.According to Somalia's Ministry of Interior, Xoosh praised Türkiye's progress in strengthening its military capabilities, defense industry, economy and technology. He also highlighted Türkiye's growing role in international efforts aimed at promoting peace and security.The minister particularly commended Türkiye for its continued support to Somalia in areas including state-building, security, military training and capacity-building, institutional development and efforts to strengthen stability.

He described relations between Somalia and Türkiye as being based on friendship, mutual trust and strategic cooperation, while reaffirming the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.Türkiye marks Victory Day every year on August 30 in remembrance of the victory at the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922. The battle was a decisive phase of the Turkish War of Independence and contributed to the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.The Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate says the Great Offensive began on August 26, 1922, while the decisive Battle of Dumlupinar ended in victory on August 30. The anniversary is now one of Türkiye's major national commemorations.

The 2026 ceremony in Mogadishu comes as Somalia and Türkiye continue to deepen cooperation, particularly in security and defense, as well as economic development and institutional capacity-building.The event therefore served both as a commemoration of a defining moment in Türkiye's modern history and as a reflection of the increasingly close strategic relationship between Mogadishu and Ankara.

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