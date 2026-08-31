South Africa: SASSA Beneficiaries Face Black Card Deadline - South African News Briefs - August 31, 2026

D-Day for 70,000 SASSA Beneficiaries to Get Black Cards

Nearly 70,000 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries have yet to collect their new Postbank black cards as the deadline to replace the old gold cards ends, reports EWN. SASSA said the gold cards are no longer operational, but beneficiaries who miss the deadline can still collect their black cards at designated sites. They can find their nearest collection point by dialling 120355#, with only an ID required and no further registration needed.

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Man Arrested in R635m Tembisa Hospital Tender Probe

A 37-year-old man is set to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to an alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital tender fraud case, reports SABC News. The Hawks arrested him at OR Tambo International Airport after he returned from overseas. Investigators allege hospital officials colluded with service providers and manipulated the procurement system by keeping transactions below R500,000 to avoid formal tender processes.

Call for Safer School Kitchens

A public health expert has called for more environmental health officers to oversee school kitchens, reports EWN. This comes after Parliament heard that only 18% of nearly 9,000 kitchens surveyed in six provinces had the required Certificate of Acceptability. Food safety specialist Asanda Getyeza-Ntswam urged stricter enforcement of municipal regulations and better training for food handlers. She warned that poor hygiene and inadequate food storage could put children's health at risk.

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