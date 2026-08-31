Somalia: Turkish, Somali Forces Free Pirate-Seized Vessel in Somalia

Turkish and Somali forces have freed the MV LUTUF after pirates hijacked the vessel off the coast of Somalia. The 10-day operation killed 14 alleged pirates and destroyed four boats used by the attackers.

Turkey’s navy and Somali armed forces have freed a hijacked vessel in Somali waters and killed 14 alleged pirates following a battle that lasted several days, Somalia’s government said on Saturday.

"During the 10-day operation, four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 pirates were killed," said a Somali Defense Ministry statement. "The sustained military pressure finally forced the remaining pirates to abandon the ship."

The MV LUTUF, a Cameroon-flagged vessel, was hijacked on August 17 off the coast of the Nugaal region of Puntland state. The joint Turkey-Somalia operation was carried out as part of a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

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The ministry did not provide details about any casualties or the well-being of the crew aboard the vessel but said, "The forces subsequently secured the MV LATUF, which has now safely resumed its journey."

According to AFP news agency sources, at least eight members of the crew were on board, including one Turkish national.

Resurgence of piracy along Somalia’s coast

The Horn of Africa has seen a resurgence in piracy since April, according to figures from the International Maritime Organization, with at least 15 attacks off the coast of Somalia this year.

At least five cargo ships were held hostage, the most recent of which was seized on August 20 off Yemen.

These attacks are the highest since 2013. Piracy was rampant off the coast of Somaliain the 2000s. It peaked in 2011 before being curbed by international naval deployments and new protection measures for commercial shipping.

The resurgence of piracy in the Horn of Africa is adding to mounting challenges for international shipping in the Middle East, where vessels are already navigating around the contested Strait of Hormuz and seeking to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

In recent years, pirate attacks have also increased along the West African coast, adding another layer of risk for commercial shipping.

Edited by: Sean Sinico