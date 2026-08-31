Kenya: Manhunt for GSU Officer After Woman Is Shot Dead in Eldoret

Nairobi — A General Service Unit (GSU) officer is being sought after he allegedly shot and killed a 45-year-old woman during a dispute at the GSU Mess in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 5pm, according to a police report filed at Naiberi Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Doris Murei Nandi, who was reportedly at the GSU Mess compound taking alcohol when she got into a dispute with a police constable identified as PC Nathan Kirwa.

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Police said Kirwa was armed with a rifle when he allegedly shot the woman, killing her instantly.

Officers from Uasin Gishu County, including the County Police Commander, Ainabkoi Sub-County Police Commander, Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, officers from the Scene of Crime Management Unit and Naiberi Police Station, visited the scene following the incident.

Seven spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene, alongside a Toyota Corolla 110, registration number KAR 371U, and a rifle holster, which police said were suspected to be associated with the suspect.

The scene was processed by police officers before the woman's body was removed and taken to Eldoret Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and remained at large as of Sunday evening.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kirwa as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continue.

The case is being handled by the Ainabkoi Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office.