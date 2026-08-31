Kenya: Keep Off IEBC - Wetangula Tells Opposition Ahead of 2027 Polls

31 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula has urged the opposition to keep off the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and allow it to independently organise the 2027 General Election.

Wetangula also called on opposition leaders to stop using abusive language against the electoral body, saying the IEBC had demonstrated its ability to conduct credible elections, including the recent Ollau by-election.

Speaking during a church service and fundraiser at Olasiti AIC Church in Kekonyokie Ward, Narok East Constituency, Wetangula defended President William Ruto's development record, citing investments in agriculture and the construction of an airport in Narok as historic economic game changers.

The Speaker said the government's development agenda deserved to be given more time, arguing that President Ruto should be granted a second term to complete and consolidate his programmes.

The event was hosted by Narok East MP Hon. Aramat, who, on his part, warned officials responsible for recruiting workers for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project to give priority to local residents.

Aramat said failure to employ locals would force the community to take action and seek alternative ways of addressing the issue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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