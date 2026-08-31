Mozambique: Anamola Demands Fair Trial for Its Leader

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), calls for independent, impartial and transparent trial for its leader, Venancio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate.

Mozambique's Supreme Court has issued a summons to Mondlane for trial on five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration, called by Mondlane to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024, started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. Recently, the Council of State, the advising body to Mozambican President, decided to lift Mondlane's immunity in order to allow him to stand trial.

Mondlane is a member of the Council of State by virtue of the legislation that makes it clear that the runner-up in the latest presidential election is automatically entitled to a seat on the Council.

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According to Manuela Veloso, Anamola's spokesperson for executive committee, speaking to reporters in the central province of Sofala, the trial must be conducted with absolute respect for the Constitution and other laws of the country.

"We want justice, because composure does not mean silence. Respect for institutions cannot mean blind trust. And the defense of peace cannot mean accepting injustice", she said.

The party believes that the case against Mondlane represents "a true litmus test for the Mozambican justice system."

"The people are watching closely and will be able to evaluate the institutions that were capable of making a decision. We therefore hope that the Supreme Court rises to the historic responsibilities it faces", Veloso said.

The party also rejects allegations that Mondlane incited violence during the mass demonstrations that followed the election, placing responsibility for the unrest on police violent actions.

According to the statistics collated by the NGO "Decide" Platform, the police shot dead about 400 people while 619 others were injured by gunshots during the five months of unrest that began on 21 October 2024.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGR) reported that it has initiated 31 legal proceedings against police officers in the context of the post-election unrest. However, to date, no police officer has been convicted.

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Anamola also appealed for the trial to be broadcast live on television, social media and other platforms, in full accordance with the law.