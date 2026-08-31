Mozambique: Military Personnel Must Remain Ready to Face Growing Sophisticated Threats

Maputo — Mozambican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), Daniel Chapo, has encouraged the country's military personnel to remain ready to respond to growing and increasingly sophisticated threats to national security.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the 31st Commando Course at the Special Forces Training School in Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, Chapo argued that military readiness can no longer rely solely on weaponry and troop numbers.

"New conflict scenarios demand a combination of modern equipment, specialized training, intelligence, logistics, secure communications, decision-making capabilities, and mastery of new technologies. Modernizing the armed forces does not mean merely acquiring equipment, but also training men and women with the necessary capacity to operate that equipment", he said.

The President highlighted the changing nature of contemporary conflicts, which are increasingly characterized by the use of drones, surveillance systems, artificial intelligence, secure communications, and other technological tools.

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In this context, he deemed it essential that Commandos be prepared to operate in environments characterized by difficult, unpredictable, and highly complex situations. "Training must continue to be based on a rigorous selection and preparation process involving discipline, physical endurance, psychological readiness, and the acquisition of technical skills for field operations."

Addressing the finalists, Chapo emphasized that the position of Commander represents increased responsibilities and demands conduct based on values such as discipline, courage, readiness, loyalty, and commitment to the homeland.

"Therefore, act with integrity, firmness, and toughness when defending Mozambique. And this is non-negotiable. The homeland is priceless, and the defense of the homeland cannot be delegated," he stated.

The Head of State also advocated for leveraging the experience accumulated by Mozambican forces in combating terrorism in Cabo Delgado, considering it an important asset for improving the preparedness and operational capacity of the FDS.

"The defense of the homeland requires not only men with weapons in their hands, but also technology, logistics, doctrine, intelligence, information, leadership, and decision-making capacity in difficult moments," he declared.

According to Chapo, "the security situation in Cabo Delgado is currently showing improvements compared to previous periods. However, there is no room for complacency or relaxation. Always be on combat alert. Don't let routine replace readiness."