Mozambique: National Unity Crucial for Mozambique's Survival - Chapo

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo believes that national unity is a crucial factor for the country's survival and economic growth.

Speaking on Saturday at the opening ceremony marking the National School Sports Games Festival, in the southern province of Inhambane, the role of youth and school sports is to build a more cohesive and inclusive society.

The 16th edition of the festival brings together around 2,500 participants across Inhambane province, including 1,584 student-athletes competing in handball, basketball, athletics, volleyball, chess, gymnastics, and traditional games.

Calling Inhambane the "common home of Mozambican youth", Chapo praised the rich cultural and athletic diversity displayed during the parade of provincial delegations.

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"Today, we saw much more than sports teams or provincial delegations pass before our eyes. We saw the present and future of Mozambique. We saw our rich cultural diversity and our athletic variety. We saw our national unity, the secret to our victories as a people. Today, we saw a united Mozambique on parade", he said.

Chapo said that the ceremony reflects "a nation that believes in its youth and uses education and sports as tools to shape the future." Chapo noted that the event transcends mere competition, serving as a venue where youth from different provinces foster mutual understanding and strengthen their sense of shared identity.

"When a student from the northern province of Cabo Delgado competes alongside one from the southern province of Maputo, when a youth from the northern province of Niassa builds a friendship with a peer from the southern province of Gaza, Mozambique ceases to be just a territory and becomes a true community with a shared destiny", he said.

The President also reaffirmed the government's commitment to viewing schools as primary drivers of social transformation, advocating for an educational system that prepares young people not just for exams, but for life.

Chapo also noted that sports fields act as an extension of the classroom where values, discipline, and character are formed.

Reflecting on high-profile success stories, Chapo cited Mozambique's Olympic champion Lurdes Mutola to illustrate that major sports careers begin in schools. "Talent is like a seed that can exist in any school or family, but no seed flourishes without opportunity, guidance, discipline, and hard work. The government will continue building bridges between schools, sports clubs, and national federations."

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Chapo also highlighted the inclusive nature of this year's games, insisting that sports opportunities must be equally accessible to all students, including those with disabilities and young women.

The 16th edition of the National School Sports Games Festival is taking place under the motto: "Inclusive school sports, promoting patriotism, talent, and solidarity."