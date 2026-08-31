Mozambique: Council of State Lifts Mondlane's Immunity

Maputo — The Council of State, the advising body to Mozambican President, has decided to lift the immunity of Venancio Mondlane, former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), in order to allow him to stand trial on five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations.

Mondlane is a member of the Council of State by virtue of the legislation that makes it clear that the runner-up in the latest presidential election is automatically entitled to a seat on the Council.

Mozambique's Supreme Court has issued a summons to Mondlane for trial on five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration, called by Mondlane to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024, started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism.

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The Council of State' measure is set forth in resolution "after a decision was reached during a regular session on June 10." Nevertheless, Mondlane, through his FaceBook account, claimed that the decision is null because the "the Council of State lacks the legal authority to suspend the immunity of its members."

"It can only deliberate on the suspension of a member for the purpose of pursuing criminal proceedings, rather than on the revocation of immunity", he wrote.

Mondlane skipped the previous meeting of Council of State in protest against "political harassment and assassinations against members and supporters of his political party", after two Anamola members were shot dead in the southern province of Inhambane and central province of Manica.