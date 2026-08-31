Mozambique: JICA to Disburse10.4 Million Dollars for Natete Bridge Reconstruction

Maputo — The Japanese government, through its International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has pledged to disburse 1.691 billion yen (10.4 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) for the reconstruction of Natete bridge, in Ribáue district, northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

The disbursement was officially with the signing of the exchange of notes between the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Maria Manso, and Mozambique and JICA's Deputy Resident Representative in Mozambique, Takahashi Sulimara.

According to Sulimara, the agreement demonstrates the strong friendship and cooperation between Japan and Mozambique, built over several decades and based on shared values of sustainable development, prosperity and well-being.

"Following the discussions and outcomes of TICAD 9 [Tokyo International Conference on African Development], which reaffirmed the importance of the development of the Nacala Corridor to strengthen connectivity and logistical efficiency in the region, JICA is pleased to celebrate the signing of the grant agreement", he said.

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The project, he said, represents the "joint commitment" of the two countries to strengthening regional connectivity, facilitating trade and promoting resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

"The project includes the construction of a bridge, as well as works to improve access roads and protect the riverbanks. It will improve the mobility of people and goods, increase infrastructure resilience to climate change and strengthen the region's economic integration", the diplomat said.

For her part, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs noted that the bridge will replace the infrastructure built in 2014, "also with Japanese support, which was damaged by extreme weather events."

"The project aims to create new road infrastructure with greater resistance and outside the reach of floodwaters during the floods and floods that have become frequent in our country", Manso said.

The Japanese support included the signing of a 258 million yen grant agreement for the Human Resources Development Scholarship Project (JDS), a postgraduate programme for 40 Mozambican public servants which has already trained around 20 state officials.