Rwanda: Alternative Routes As Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka Gets Disrupted

Motorists and passengers have been advised to use alternative routes as expansion works begin on the Prince House-Cyamitsingi road section, which is part of the first section of the Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road.

Construction on the Prince House-Cyamitsingi road section is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 31.

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According to an announcement by the Rwanda National Police, passengers travelling from Rwandex to Kabuga are advised to use the Sonatube-Alpha Palace-Kabeza-Giporoso-Corridor-Kanombe-Kunyange-Kabuga route.

An alternative route is also available through Kabeza-Busanza-an area in Kanombe known as Kuri Segiteri-Ku Nyange-Kabuga.

Passengers travelling from Kacyiru to Kabuga have been advised to use the Gisimenti-Kwa Rwamahama-Kumushumbamwiza-Mulindi-Kabuga route and other roads connected to it.

Trucks have been directed to use the Kabuga-Special Economic Zone-Zindiro-Masizi-Birembo-Gasanze-Nyacyonga-Nyabugogo route.

Meanwhile, trucks travelling from the Rusumo border towards Kigali will use the Ngoma-Bugesera-Kigali road.

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Authorities are urging road users to follow the designated routes and traffic instructions throughout the construction period.

Motorists are also encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and follow directions from traffic police to minimize congestion and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

The project is the result of a partnership between the Government of Rwanda and the Government of the People's Republic of China to advance transport infrastructure and support sustainable economic development.

"The project has a planned implementation period of 30 months, starting from August 30, 2026," the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) said.

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Upon completion, the 10-kilometre project is expected to significantly improve mobility and connectivity, enhance road safety and transport efficiency, and facilitate the movement of people and goods along this strategic corridor.

The major construction works for the four-lane carriageway will include a flyover and underpasses, interchanges, subgrade and pavement works, bridges and culverts, roadway lighting, drainage systems, and traffic-management infrastructure.