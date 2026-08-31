Rwanda: RDF-UPDF Meeting in Mbarara Closes With Call for Sustained Cooperation

Senior officers from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) have stressed the need for cooperation between the two militaries in combating illegal cross-border activities.

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This is one of the outcomes of a three-day Proximity Commanders' Meeting held in Mbarara, Uganda, where officers from the RDF 2nd and 5th Infantry Divisions and the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, met to explore ways of strengthening their relations.

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The RDF delegation was led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the RDF 5 Infantry Division.

The meeting was closed on August 29 by UPDF Deputy Commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Felix Busizori. He commended the cooperation between the three divisions, particularly in managing and resolving emerging security challenges along the border. The RDF delegation was led by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the RDF 5 Infantry Division.

Busizori emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the two forces, noting that such cooperation contributes to peace and security for the people of both nations.

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He also underscored the need for sustained joint efforts to combat cross-border illegal activities and encouraged both forces to regularly share relevant information.

Busizori said the partnership demonstrates the commitment of the leadership of both ministries and guidance of their respective Commanders-in-Chief in addressing shared security challenges.