Rwanda: FERWAFA Cuts Foreign Player Registration Fee to Rwf500,000

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has informed clubs competing in the BK Pro League that the registration fee for foreign players has been reduced from Rwf2 million to Rwf500,000.

The decision was made after FERWAFA Executive Committee's consultative discussions with the leadership of Rwanda Premier League.

The showdown discussions followed clubs' claims on what they described as hefty fee set up by the federation in July.

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The meeting reviewed a proposal from the League General Assembly regarding the revision of registration fees for foreign players, with the aim of creating more opportunities for Rwandan footballers.

Under the new regulations for the 2026/27 season, clubs will pay Rwf500,000 to register each foreign player in the top flight league, while second-division clubs will be required to pay Rwf250,000 per foreign player.

The move marks a significant change from the previous policy, under which clubs in the BK Pro League were charged Rwf2,000,000 for every foreign player registered.

FERWAFA and Rwanda Premier League also agreed to continue discussions on how to offset the financial shortfall that may result from the reduction in registration fees, given that the projected revenue had already been included in FERWAFA's budget.

Part of the funds generated from foreign player registrations had been earmarked to support youth teams competing in various competitions.

Meanwhile, clubs registering local players will continue to pay a registration fee of Rwf5,000 per player.