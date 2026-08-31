Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province Dinner Raises Over U.S.$500,000 for October Conference

ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province has raised more than US$500,000 towards the party's 23rd Annual National People's Conference set for October in Chinhoyi, surpassing the US$300 000 target.

The fundraising dinner held Friday in Harare was attended by senior party members, government officials, corporates and business leaders as well as individuals.

Guest of honour, Zanu PF Central Committee member and Senator-designate Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who was represented by Bridging Gaps Chief Operations Officer Charles Chitambo, pledged US$100 000.

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In a speech read on his behalf, Tagwirei said collaboration was key to economic growth.

"The party cannot build the economy on its own, our government cannot build the economy alone, business, professionals and communities cannot build the economy alone. We must build together, hence this fundraising dinner for the conference," he said.

Politburo members and senior provincial leaders Ziyambi Ziyambi, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Douglas Mombeshora, Polite Kambamura and Vangelis Haritatos contributed US$50, 000 collectively. Manicaland Senator Monica Mutsvangwa donated US$10, 000 in cash.

Corporate contributors included Pinnacle Holdings led by Philip Chiyangwa, Geo Pomona Waste Management and CAG, which further pledged 50 cattle.

Also present were Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha, Mashonaland West Devolution Minister Marian Chombo and deputy national commissar Webster Shamu and his wife Constance, who is the provincial Women's League chair.

Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed excitement to host her first conference in that capacity. Mashonaland West last hosted the national conference in 2013.

"This will be my first National People's Conference to host as a provincial chairman. I want Mashonaland West to rise to the occasion and demonstrate that when entrusted with a major national responsibility, we deliver," Mliswa-Chikoka said.

She said the conference to be held from October 12 to 17 at Chinhoyi University of Technology would showcase the province's agriculture, minerals, tourism and industry. Mashonaland West, dubbed "Mashonaland Best", remains the breadbasket of the nation.

She thanked all companies, individuals and institutions that supported preparations which she said were at an advanced stage.

The event opened with a minute of silence in memory of victims of the Mbuya Nehanda ferry disaster on Lake Kariba which claimed 97 lives.