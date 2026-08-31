South Africa: Immigrant Families Live in Fear in This Joburg Community

Residents of Bertrams are bracing themselves for March and March protests on 30 September

Several immigrant families living in Bertrams told GroundUp they are living in fear after threats and attacks by xenophobic vigilantes.

The organisation called, Group of Refugees Without Voice, says it has received many complaints from immigrants being targeted in communities across Johannesburg.

Refugees and asylum seekers say they are worried that threats and violence will escalate again after March and March announced a national protest on 30 September.

Moussa Dominique Malango is a Congolese national with a permanent residency status in SA. He has lived in a shared home with other immigrants in Bertrams, Johannesburg, for 15 years.

In late June, a group of men approached him and threatened him. They told him to vacate his home by 30 June, a "deadline" set by March and March for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa.

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He said the vigilante group told him that big houses in Bertrams were meant to house South Africans only. They also threatened to forcefully take over the property.

Malango said vigilantes broke into his rental home while he was away on 29 June. The criminals stole cellphones, televisions and cash. They also stole valuables from two of his Ghanaian housemates.

On 30 June, March and March protesters made their way through the community. They threw stones at his house, causing damage.

Malango said he lives in fear every day. His housemates have since left.

"I am lucky to be alive," he said.

Malango is a founding member of Group of Refugees Without Voice. The organisation has received numerous complaints from refugees and asylum seekers who have been targeted in various communities in Johannesburg.

Malango said he applied for voluntary repatriation last month but was unsuccessful as the embassy had prioritised people without proper documentation.

He said there are renewed fears and tension after March and March announced a protest for 30 September.

"Life will never be the same again because March and March protests have disrupted lives. The government should do more to stop acts by vigilantes," said Malango.

Lillian Mwavita, also from the DRC, said her daughter was beaten by members of March and March during a protest on 29 July. She said the protesters entered the clothing shop where her daughter works and attacked immigrant employees. When she was called to the scene, she found her daughter bleeding from the forehead.

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Her traumatised daughter went back to work after a few days because the family needed the money.

"As we speak, we are being evicted from our Bertrams flat because we are now behind on rent," said Mwavita.

Daniel Tchamuganda, Mwavita's son, said March and March members showed up at his work in Bedford Centre on 15 July and insisted he show them his documents. The men then demanded his employer pay R10,000 for employing workers without proper documentation. His employer then fired him.

"South Africa is the only home I know because I grew up here. Now life has become difficult since March and March protests started," said Tchamuganda.

Shomari Mukandjwa, country secretary for the Southern Africa Refugee Organisations Forum, said no formal channel has been set up where asylum seekers and refugees can report such attacks without the threat of being arrested themselves for not having up-to-date documents.

Mukandjwa said there had been court rulings condemning the abuse of refugee laws and the government should do more to implement safeguards.