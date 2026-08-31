South Africa: Flood Victims Return to Damaged Homes

Nineteen of 21 families relocated after January floods in Tshakhuma, Limpopo, say the temporary emergency accommodation made their lives impossible

Nineteen of 21 families relocated after the January floods in Tshakhuma, Limpopo, have returned to their damaged homes.

Families say inadequate food and a lack of scholar transport made staying at the temporary accommodation unfeasible.

The national Department of Human Settlements says its role was to provide emergency accommodation and the municipality and province were responsible for transport and food supply.

Nineteen of the 21 families relocated after the January floods in Tshakhuma village, Limpopo, have returned to their homes. They said inadequate food and a lack of scholar transport made it unfeasible for them to remain at the temporary accommodation site, about 20kms away.

The families were relocated to the Farm House Boutique Guest Lodge in Nkuna village on 24 January after floods in ward 29 of Makhado Municipality. The flood victims were supposed to remain there while 21 temporary houses were built near the Tshakhuma market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Community leader Thama Mutheiwana said the families were promised food and scholar transport in the interim.

Ndivho Netshaulu was among the 19 families who moved back to their damaged homes at the beginning of August. We met her making breakfast over an outdoor fire for her two siblings and two children.

The house has cracks. She repaired the roof herself but worries it is not secure and may blow away.

She said she left the lodge because her siblings were unable to attend school.

"There was no school transport anymore, so I could not pay R500 per sibling per month [for private scholar transport]. I only live on social grants," she said.

She said food was also inadequate at the lodge. Food donations sometimes lasted only a few days or were delivered late.

She said they were also subject to a "very unfair" curfew and could not leave before 7am.

Nearby, Emmanuel Mafiki said his two children were at the lodge. He and his wife had remained at their home of 20 years, because he knew there would be no room for his belongings or his chickens.

Their home is still surrounded by water, which he said has been rising from the ground since January.

At the lodge, we met gogo Rebecca Lethabele who had been staying there with nine of her grandchildren. The children returned to Tshakhuma as she could not afford to pay their school transport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I cannot go back to my old original home as it is always stressful when it is the rainy season. It is better to wait for the temporary houses to be completed," she said.

Mike Maringa, Limpopo education department spokesperson, said scholar transport for learners - from the lodge to Tshiemuemu Secondary, and to Luvhalani and Tshakhuma Madumbani primary schools - was provided until 1 August.

Tsekiso Machike, spokesperson for the Minister of Human Settlements, said, "The municipality, in collaboration with the province, was to provide transportation as well as daily meals."

He said the national department provided temporary emergency accommodation at the lodge for 30 days and then extended this while the municipality and local traditional authority made alternative land available for the affected households. The department has now commenced construction of temporary residential units on the land, about two kilometres from the families' original homes.

The Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs referred GroundUp to Ntshengedzeni Tshishonga, who it said is leading the disaster response. He had not responded to our questions about transport, meals and the new accommodation at the time of publication.