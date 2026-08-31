Malawi: Miss Malawi Organisation Accused of 'Snub' After Deleting Photo of Reigning Queen Thandie Chisi From Facebook

31 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Miss Malawi organisation has found itself at the centre of a social media storm after posting -- then swiftly deleting -- a photograph of reigning titleholder Thandie Chisi carrying out official duties at the Airtel Top 8 Cup final.

The image was removed from the organisation's Facebook page shortly after being uploaded, sparking a wave of criticism from followers who accused the pageant body of trying to sideline its own crown holder.

Social media user Chigomezgo Nyasulu was among those to publicly question the decision, branding the move "silly" and warning it reflected poorly on the organisation.

"Very silly of the Miss Malawi page to post a picture of Thandie Chisi and then later delete it! It doesn't look good at all," Nyasulu wrote in a post that quickly gained traction.

According to reports circulating online, many commenters used the moment to praise Chisi as Malawi's legitimate and deserving titleholder, while others took the opportunity to question why she had been overlooked in favour of Ireen Navicha to represent the country at Miss World.

Neither the Miss Malawi organisation nor Chisi have publicly commented on the deleted post or the backlash at the time of writing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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