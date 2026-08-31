Malawi: School Chess Programme Gets K37 Million Boost As Alliance One Expands Rural Initiative

31 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Isaac Kambwiri

Alliance One Tobacco Malawi (AOTM), in collaboration with Pyxus Agriculture Malawi (PAM), has renewed its sustainability partnership with the Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) through a new K37 million sponsorship agreement.

The renewed deal will fund the expansion of after-school chess programmes to a further 10 schools in rural tobacco-growing communities across the country.

Launched in 2021, the initiative has already introduced chess to 34 rural schools, mostly in the central and northern regions, directly benefiting more than 2,000 students to date.

The newly signed 2026 agreement will extend that reach to more than 600 additional pupils across the supplementary schools.

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Under the terms of the renewed memorandum of understanding, Chessam will continue monitoring and evaluating previously supported schools to ensure the programme's long-term sustainability, while also forming official chess clubs, delivering structured training, coordinating an inter-school tournament, and hosting the National Youth Chess Championship.

Febbie Chikungwa, corporate affairs director for Alliance One Tobacco Malawi, said the company's commitment went beyond supporting farming communities.

"Our commitment as a company extends beyond partnering with and supporting farming communities; it is also about creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive," she said.

"Chess strengthens critical thinking, concentration, discipline, and decision-making, all of which contribute to improved academic performance and personal growth. We are proud to support initiatives that unlock the potential of children in the farming communities," she added.

Chessam president Mpilo Mizere, speaking after signing the MOU on Thursday, expressed gratitude for the renewed funding, saying the partnership would help uncover hidden talent in rural communities while raising the standard of youth chess nationally.

The programme has already produced notable success stories. In 2024, 11-year-old Clara Robert of Millala Primary School in Lilongwe Rural West became the first pupil from the initiative to represent Malawi at the African Youth Chess Championship in Gauteng, South Africa.

Earlier this year, she represented the country again at the same championship, held in Entebbe, Uganda, competing in the Under-16 girls' category.

The 10 new beneficiary schools are Machecheta (Rumphi), Chilowa and Nthulu (Lilongwe Rural West), Kakuyu (Kasungu), Mphanga and Longwe (Mchinji), and Thunduwike (Mzimba).

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