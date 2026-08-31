Malawi: 'Stop Sleeping and Seize the Moment' - DPP's Mainja Urges Youth to Grab MEDF Loans

31 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The Democratic Progressive Party's southern region women's leader, Maria Mainja, has praised President Professor Peter Mutharika for what she described as commendable work in ensuring Malawians have enough food in the country.

Speaking at a political rally at Mbayani Primary School ground in Blantyre on Saturday, Mainja said food security remained one of the most critical issues facing the nation.

"Professor Peter Mutharika wabweretsa chakudya muno, misewu ikukonzedwa koma anthu asiya kugona m'malo omwetseramo mafuta a galimoto," Mainja said -- hailing the president for bringing food into the country and improving roads, while urging citizens to stop "sleeping" and take advantage of the progress being made.

She also used the platform to encourage women and young people to prepare to benefit from the upcoming Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) loans, which are set to roll out soon to support various small business ventures across the country.

The rally drew a strong turnout, with traditional chiefs, Members of Parliament and senior leaders from both the DPP and AFORD parties in attendance.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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