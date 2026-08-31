Nigeria: Amnesty Seeks Action Against Borno Commissioner Who Threatened Opposition

A leading human rights group, Amnesty International, has called for a thorough investigation into a viral video in which the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, allegedly issued a threat to the opposition parties.

The Commissioner, who spoke at a campaign event organised by the Tinubu City Boy Movement, was heard threatening to punish opponents if they fail to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Whoever points a finger at us, we are ready to cut off that finger. We are now playing politics. Whoever points a finger at us, we will point a finger back. But whoever dares to challenge us again, we will break that finger." Buba was reported to have said.

Reactions have since trailed the comment, which many Nigerians viewed as an attempt to oppress the opposition and weaken the country's democracy.

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In a statement on its social media platforms, Amnesty International Nigeria described the Commissioner's action as reckless and capable of creating what it described as toxic climate of fear.

It called on relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, saying people under a democratic government should not be punished for their political choices.

"The Nigerian authorities must thoroughly and effectively investigate a viral video in which a member of Borno state cabinet was threatening opponents or those who belong to opposition political parties." Amnesty.

While describing the action as unlawful, the organisation warned politicians against intimating their opponents, maintaining that the country's constitution has given Nigerians the right to independently make their political choices.

"His outrageous outburst that; 'those who refused to obey us (vote their party) will be flogged' is unlawful. In democracy people are not punished for their political choices.

"Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, is flagrantly violating the law by threatening political opponents with punishment if they refused or did not support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). These remarks by Sainna Buba made yesterday 29 August 2026 are reckless and irresponsible.

"The authorities must stamp out any potential impunity by ensuring such incidents are investigated. Election is not war and those who belong or choose to vote for an opposition political party are not the enemy. People's right to make political choices is protected by Nigeria's constitution, the Electoral Act and international law.

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"Ahead of 2027 elections, some politicians are already overheating the polity through threats and intimidation directed at opponents. This is already creating a toxic climate of fear.

"Political parties and politicians must publicly condemn any advocacy of hatred or incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence." the statement added.