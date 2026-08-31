Uganda: Minister Ayebare, US Officials Discuss Health, Trade and Investment Cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare has held talks with senior United States officials in Washington, DC, with discussions focusing on health cooperation, trade and investment, critical minerals and the impact of travel advisories on Uganda.

Ayebare met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and senior officials from the US Department of State on Friday, August 28, according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs ministry.

The two sides commended the longstanding relationship between Uganda and the United States and pledged to continue strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The talks came as Uganda seeks to build on its response to the 2026 Ebola outbreak, which the World Health Organisation declared over this week after Uganda went 42 consecutive days without recording a new confirmed case. Uganda recorded 20 confirmed cases and two deaths during the outbreak.

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US officials congratulated Uganda on its response to the outbreak and reaffirmed the two countries' partnership in responding to pandemics and other public health emergencies.

Ayebare appreciated US support to Uganda's health sector over the years, saying the assistance had contributed to the country's capacity to respond to disease outbreaks.

The two sides committed to continued cooperation in health matters, including what the statement described as health sovereignty.

The discussions also turned to investment opportunities for the private sector, particularly in critical minerals, with emphasis on adding value to Uganda's resources before export.

The officials welcomed recent Boeing and Starlink deals signed with Uganda and expressed interest in pursuing additional investment opportunities under the US administration's trade-over-aid policy.

The talks are part of Ayebare's early diplomatic engagements since taking over as Foreign Affairs Minister this month.

Ayebare formally assumed office on August 12 after being sworn in the previous day by President Yoweri Museveni. He took over from Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, who had served as Acting Foreign Affairs Minister.

His appointment brought to Kampala a diplomat with extensive experience in multilateral affairs. Ayebare previously served as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he coordinated Uganda's engagement across the UN system.

During Uganda's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2024 to 2025, Ayebare played a central role in coordinating the bloc's engagement at the United Nations, including on multilateral reform, sustainable development, peace and security.

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His diplomatic career also includes earlier service as Uganda's Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d'Affaires at the United Nations, Ambassador and Head of Mission to Rwanda and Burundi, and Principal Adviser and Special Envoy to Uganda's Burundi peace process.

In Washington, Ayebare also raised concerns over the effect of travel advisories on Uganda's economy, particularly tourism, international travel and the movement of people.

He called for continued communication between the two countries to ensure that travel advisories are informed by scientific evidence and conditions on the ground.

The issue is particularly relevant following the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and continued transmission of the disease in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although Uganda declared its outbreak over on July 28, the WHO subsequently confirmed the end of transmission after the completion of the 42-day monitoring period. Meanwhile, the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo remains active.

Ayebare's meeting with US officials comes shortly after his first diplomatic briefing as Foreign Affairs Minister, during which he outlined economic and commercial diplomacy as a major priority for Uganda's missions abroad.

The ministry has said the missions will be expected to attract investment, promote value-added exports and secure markets for Ugandan products.