Uganda: Kyofatogabye Warns Residents Against Shunning National Cleaning Day

The State Minister for Kampala and Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament, Joseph Kabuye Kyofatogabye, has warned residents against locking themselves in their homes to avoid participating in the National Cleaning Day exercise.

Kyofatogabye said residents who deliberately refuse to participate could be arrested and detained, while shop owners who evade the exercise could have their businesses temporarily closed.

He made the remarks while leading residents of Kiwoko in Nakaseke District in the second edition of the National Cleaning Day exercise, which attracted youth, children, women and men.

"I am happy to see parents bringing their children because this teaches them to keep clean. The next generation will not have difficulties maintaining cleanliness," Kyofatogabye said.

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During the exercise, Kyofatogabye and other participants found some residents who had remained inside their homes instead of joining the cleaning activities, with some reportedly still in bed.

He ordered them to come out and participate, questioning why some people would remain indoors while their neighbours cleaned their communities.

"Why should someone sleep while others are cleaning, yet even the area around your home is dirty? That is wrong," Kyofatogabye said.

He called on village chairpersons to keep records of residents who participate in the cleaning exercise and those who deliberately stay away, saying the records would help authorities follow up on habitual absentees.

Kyofatogabye warned that persistent refusal to participate would attract tougher measures.

"Those who do not want to clean, we shall arrest them and take them to prison so that they learn to work. For shop owners who evade the exercise, we shall close their shops for a week so that they also learn," he warned.

He urged residents not to regard National Cleaning Day as a punishment, but as an important public health initiative aimed at preventing diseases.

Kyofatogabye also called on government to expedite implementation of the ban on polythene bags, saying the bags are a major cause of littering and blockage of drainage channels.

Residents who participated in the exercise welcomed the mobilisation of people who had remained indoors, saying it was unfair for some community members to clean while others stayed at home.

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In Luweero District, the exercise was led by State Minister for the Luweero Triangle Alice Kaboyo in Kasana Town.

Kaboyo urged residents to maintain hygiene beyond the designated cleaning days, calling on households and businesses to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

In Nakasongola District, Resident District Commissioner Festus Bandeeba led the exercise in Nakasongola Town, where residents turned up in large numbers to participate in the cleaning activities.